Pakistan army kills 9 Indian soldiers and destroys 2 bunkers, Pakistanis embrace martyrdom, 1 soldier and 3 citizens

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) awalpindi, October 20 (Online) India resorted to unprovoked firing at the line of control and Pakistan army retaliated in a befitting manner killing 9 Indian soldiers injuring several others whereas two bunkers of the Indian army have also been destroyed.According to a statement issued by the Pakistan army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on social media Indian army has violated the ceasefire agreement at Jora, Shah Kot and Noseri sectors and resorted to unprovoked firing.

He further said that Pakistan army targeted the Indian bunkers heavily and there are information that Indian army suffered heavy losses.In the exchange of fire Pakistan army's Lance Naik Zahid and three citizens embraced martyrdom whereas five citizens including two soldiers have been injured.

They have been shifted to district hospital.

In his message on social media DG ISPRawalpindi (Pakistan Point news / Online - 20th October, 2019) further said that India is making innocent citizens target and added that India will be given a befitting reply in future also.

Pakistan army will continue to safeguard the citizens on the line of control. He also warned India that Pakistan will give India a more befitting reply for the violations of the ceasefire agreement.He said that UN Military Observers for India and Pakistan and local and foreign media representatives have free access to Azad Kashmir and not in Indian occupied Kashmir.Major General Asif Ghafoor also said that Indian army faces lot of problems to collect the dead bodies of their soldiers and to shift the injured.

He added that Indian army soldiers are waving white flags.