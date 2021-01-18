UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Kills Two Terrorists, Arrests One In North Wazirstan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:21 PM

Pakistan Army kills two terrorists, arrests one in North Wazirstan

ISPR says that both killed terrorists have been identified as Waleed and Usman and had been involved in attacks on security forces.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Pakistan Army killed two terrorists and arrested another during an operation in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

Pakistan Military’s media wing said that the terrorists killed were identified as Waleed and Usman.

“Both the terrorists were involved in terrorists attack on security forces,” said the ISPR, adding that they were involved in crimes like landmines and terror training.

“Terrorist Usman is one of those who carried out attack on security forces on October 14, 2020 in which Captain Usman and six other security personnel were martyred,” ISPR said.

More Stories From Pakistan

