UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Launches Rescue, Relief Activities In Rains Affected Dadu District: ISPR

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan Army launches rescue, relief activities in rains affected Dadu district: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Saturday launched rescue and relief activities in 12 badly affected villages of Dadu district lashed by rains and hill torrents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Saturday launched rescue and relief activities in 12 badly affected villages of Dadu district lashed by rains and hill torrents.

The recent rains and hill torrent caused damage to Nai Gaj Dam which resulted in breaching of flood protection bund of Nai Gaj Dam, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

"12 villages of Dadu District badly [are] affected due to hill torrent and breach of bund. Army troops Including Army Engineer's with Motor boats and Army medical teams have reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts for stranded people in distress in Dadu village."However, it added that further details were to follow as relief activities were underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood ISPR Dam Dadu Rains

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

26 minutes ago

DG Military Lands & cantonment Board visits Sargod ..

5 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 58 - R ..

5 minutes ago

Number of wounded from Beirut blast rises to 6,000 ..

5 minutes ago

Desilting drive continues for sewerage lines, drai ..

11 minutes ago

Int'l day of World's Indigenous Peoples to be obse ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.