Pakistan Army launches rescue, relief activities in rains affected Dadu district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Saturday launched rescue and relief activities in 12 badly affected villages of Dadu district lashed by rains and hill torrents.

The recent rains and hill torrent caused damage to Nai Gaj Dam which resulted in breaching of flood protection bund of Nai Gaj Dam, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

"12 villages of Dadu District badly [are] affected due to hill torrent and breach of bund. Army troops Including Army Engineer's with Motor boats and Army medical teams have reached affected areas for rescue and relief efforts for stranded people in distress in Dadu village."However, it added that further details were to follow as relief activities were underway.