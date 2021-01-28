Pakistan Army looks forward to enhance cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces

(@fidahassanain)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity have discussed matters of mutual, professional interest and regional security situation.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan and Pakistan Army looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces.

He was talking to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, who called on him in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and its continuous efforts for regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Both the sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.