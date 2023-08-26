Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The doctors of Pakistan Army and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, set up a free medical camp in a Basic Health Unit of Saeedabad taluka of Matiari district on Saturday.

An official of LUMHS informed that the doctors at the camp attended around 3,000 patients who were also given free medicines and drinking water bottles.

According to him, a majority of the patients reported health issues like diarrhea, fever and skin ailments.

The official said quoting the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan that the university frequently set up such camps in different parts of the province especially the areas where the people did not have access to quality healthcare.