Pakistan Army Martyrs Honored; Unity Urged Against Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
TOBA TEK SING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People Party (PPP) Pirmahal tehsil president Musharraf Ghous paid rich tribute to Pakistan army martyrs and calls for national unity against terrorism.
Speaking to the (APP), Musharraf Ghous, hailed the fallen soldiers of the Pakistan Army as national heroes for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
Ghous expressed deep condemnation for the recent terrorist incident in North Waziristan, stressing that no amount of condemnation could suffice. He remained optimistic, asserting that the sacrifices of the martyrs would ultimately lead to the eradication of terrorism from Pakistani soil.
Addressing recent statements by an Indian Army general regarding Pakistan's economic strength posing a threat to India, Ghous called for national unity against anti-national elements.
He emphasized the need for all political factions to set aside their differences and come together for the country's development.
Ghous underscored the urgency for a unified demonstration against such forces, highlighting the importance of solidarity in safeguarding Pakistan's interests and promoting peace and prosperity.
