Pakistan Army martyrs honoured in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A delegation from the Department of Civil Defense visited the Mirpurkhas Military Cemetery to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day.

According to the handout issued here on Friday, the delegation was led by Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Professor Abdul Hameed Sheikh, Deputy Chief Warden Khalilullah Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori.

They were joined by the In charge of Sindh Emergency Rescue 1122, Bilawal and local councillor Liaquat Shah.

The group sprinkled flowers on the graves of the 42 Pakistan Army martyrs buried in the cemetery.

They also cleaned up the gravesite to honor the sacrifices of these brave soldiers.

The visit was organized by the Department of Civil Defense to commemorate the Pakistan Defence Day which recognizes the valour and dedication of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

