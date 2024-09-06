Pakistan Army Martyrs Honoured In Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A delegation from the Department of Civil Defense visited the Mirpurkhas Military Cemetery to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day.
According to the handout issued here on Friday, the delegation was led by Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Professor Abdul Hameed Sheikh, Deputy Chief Warden Khalilullah Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori.
They were joined by the In charge of Sindh Emergency Rescue 1122, Bilawal and local councillor Liaquat Shah.
The group sprinkled flowers on the graves of the 42 Pakistan Army martyrs buried in the cemetery.
They also cleaned up the gravesite to honor the sacrifices of these brave soldiers.
The visit was organized by the Department of Civil Defense to commemorate the Pakistan Defence Day which recognizes the valour and dedication of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SRSO provides relief to monsoon-hit villages in Thatta2 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari visits family of Shaheed Lnk Hasnain Ali Shah2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy celebrates Defence, Martyrs Day 20242 minutes ago
-
Pirzada assures NA for taking steps towards accelerating work on FGEHA’s projects12 minutes ago
-
NA passes 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024'21 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Nation will never forget sacrifices of martyrs like Ahmed Badr : Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Defence Day: Sukkur pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces42 minutes ago
-
On Defence Day, PM for drawing inspiration from martyrs, Ghaziz42 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to armed forces on Defence Day52 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays tributes to Quaid, forces52 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Defence Day1 hour ago