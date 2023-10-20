Pakistan Army martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Lance Naik Tabbasum Ul Haq Shaheed (age 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Lance Naik Tabbasum Ul Haq Shaheed (age 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar Shaheed (age 30 years, resident of District Attock), Sepoy Abdul Hameed Shaheed (age 23 years, resident of District Multan) and Sepoy Farman Ali Shaheed (age 25 years, resident of District Kashmore), who were martyred in two different encounters on October 19 in North and South Waziristan Districts, were offered at their respective hometowns on Friday.

The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Senior serving military officers, relatives of the Shuhada and large number of locals of the area attended the funerals.

"These sacrifices strengthen our resolve to stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost," the ISPR said.