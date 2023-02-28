UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Martyrs Of North Waziristan Gunfight Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan Army martyrs of North Waziristan gunfight laid to rest

The Pakistan Army's martyrs Sepoy Afzal Khan Shaheed and Sepoy Imran Ullah Shaheed, who sacrificed their lives in North Waziristan gunfight, were laid to rest on Tuesday after the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) offered at BadarGah in Mardan and Sarai Sar in Bajaur, respectively

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army's martyrs Sepoy Afzal Khan Shaheed and Sepoy Imran Ullah Shaheed, who sacrificed their lives in North Waziristan gunfight, were laid to rest on Tuesday after the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) offered at BadarGah in Mardan and Sarai Sar in Bajaur, respectively.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, both soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Spinwam, North Waziristan district.

The Shaheeds (martyrs) were laid to rest with full military honors, whereas senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the funerals.

"Pakistan Army remains committed to ensure the defence of motherland against all internal/external threats and hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces of Pakistan," it said.

