Pakistan Army, Navy Continues Rescue Work In Flood Hit Areas Of Dadu District

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan Army, Navy continues rescue work in flood hit areas of Dadu district

The rescue and rehabilitation of the people trapped in the flood waters continued on Thursday by the Pakistan Army and the Navy personnel assigned at the embankment in district Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The rescue and rehabilitation of the people trapped in the flood waters continued on Thursday by the Pakistan Army and the Navy personnel assigned at the embankment in district Dadu.

According to hand out issued by Sindh Information Department, the in-charge of the rescue team of the Pakistan Army informed that the evacuation of the people trapped in the flood was underway and affected people are being rescued with the help of 4 boats.

He said that the rescue work will continue until the last person trapped in the water is shifted to a safe place.

The victims of village Danai Chandio, who reached a safe place from the flood water, thanked the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and the civil administration.

The flood victims said that the people of their village were trapped in the flood water and were rescued by the army personnel and the civil administration.

At the rescue site, the doctors of the health department are providing treatment facilities to the victims and as many as 300 patients are being checked up on daily basis.

Apart from the flood affectees, their livestock animals are also being treated.

