Pakistan Army, Navy joint team starts relief operation in flooded areas of Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army has started assisting the district administration in the relief and rescue operation in Mirpurkhas district.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, a team of Pakistan Army led by Major Zaraar was engaged in the operation in the most rain-affected areas of Jhudo taluka, including Roshan Abad and Saindad Aliyani.

Talking to media persons, Major Zaraar said that a joint team also including Pakistan Navy had so far shifted 500 people to relief camps, while relief activities were also carried out in Mian village.

He said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would dispatch relief goods for 1,000 people accommodated in the relief camps.