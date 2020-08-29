UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army, Navy Rescue, Relief Efforts Continue In Flood Hit Areas Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:58 PM

Pakistan Army, Navy rescue, relief efforts continue in flood hit areas of Karachi

Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy relief and rescue efforts on Saturday continued in flood hit areas of Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy relief and rescue efforts on Saturday continued in flood hit areas of Karachi.

Pakistan Army Engineers cleared COD underpass on Shahrahe Faisal for traffic, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here.

However, restoration work on KPT underpass was in progress whereas availability of basic commodities including ration items were being provided through mobile teams at badly affected areas. it added.

Dewatering at multiple locations continue to ensure civic facilities.

Army Mobile Recovery vehicles are deployed at various points to shift vehicles struck in flood to keep flow of traffic.

32 emergency medical and 56 relief camps established in coordination with civil administration are busy in helping people in distress in various parts of the city.

Cooked meals are being provided to stranded people in flood hit areas whereas 3 Army field medical facilities are established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi town . Army doctors and paramedics are providing immediate emergency medical care to flood victims.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Flood Mobile ISPR Vehicles Traffic Progress Karachi Port

Recent Stories

9th Muharram processions culminate peacefully

42 seconds ago

Karbala incident gives lesson of truth, righteousn ..

45 seconds ago

Opposition working without any agenda: Governor

47 seconds ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over death of Sarai ..

51 seconds ago

Youm e Ashura an icon of exceptional significance ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Reporters Return Home After Expulsion From ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.