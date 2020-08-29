Pakistan Army, Navy rescue, relief efforts continue in flood hit areas of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy relief and rescue efforts on Saturday continued in flood hit areas of Karachi.

Pakistan Army Engineers cleared COD underpass on Shahrahe Faisal for traffic, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here.

However, restoration work on KPT underpass was in progress whereas availability of basic commodities including ration items were being provided through mobile teams at badly affected areas. it added.

Dewatering at multiple locations continue to ensure civic facilities.

Army Mobile Recovery vehicles are deployed at various points to shift vehicles struck in flood to keep flow of traffic.

32 emergency medical and 56 relief camps established in coordination with civil administration are busy in helping people in distress in various parts of the city.

Cooked meals are being provided to stranded people in flood hit areas whereas 3 Army field medical facilities are established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi town . Army doctors and paramedics are providing immediate emergency medical care to flood victims.