Pakistan Army, Navy Teams Rescue Hindu Families Stranded In Wangu Hills, Serve Food To Affected People

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army and Navy teams served food to affected people of torrential flood hit areas of Dadu, Jhal Magsi and rescued Hindu families stranded in Wangu Hills.

The relief and rescue operation of armed forces was continuing in various areas of Dadu, Jhal Magsi, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan Army and Navy rescue teams including medical and Engineering teams were assisting civil administration to rescue stranded people to safer places.

It added that hot meal was served to 1,000 stranded people whereas Jhal Magsi-Gandawah main colonies were connected and Pasi bridge was opened for all kind of traffic.

However, the Costal highway was also connected.

"In Jhal magsi, All Hindu families struck in Wangu hills have been rescued to safer places after eight hours long rescue operation. The highway N-65 was blocked near Bibi Nani bridge and Pinjra Bridge due to high level of water. The main gas transmission line has also been damaged near Bibi nani bridge."It went on to mention that due to rains and Hill torrents various roads including Quetta - Jacobabbad , Gawadar- Karachi and Sibbi- Kohlu were blocked at various places.

