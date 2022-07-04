Pakistan Army, one of the best fighting forces: Sardar Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army is one of the best fighting forces in the world and it has efficiently tackled the challenge of terrorism, said Prime Minister (PM) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday.

Addressing a special function, organised by the Lyallpur Warriors here to pay tribute to the families of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, he said that Pak forces had foiled many aggressive attempts by the Indian army, particularly at the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that Abhinandan had become a symbol of moral and ethic values of Pakistani armed forces. He said that 900,000 Indian boot-force had unleashed barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Indian forces are involved in the worst type of human rights violations, but they have failed to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiris," he added.

He said that the Pakistan Army was very near to his heart and he always tried to participate in its meetings. The budget session of Azad Jammu & Kashmir had just been concluded, but he preferred to participate in the meeting to pay his tribute to the families of the martyred Jawans of Pakistan Army.

Continuing, he said that Azad Kashmir, starting from glaciers, was stretched to the borders of Sialkot. His elders had offered sacrifices for an independent homeland, he said and added that Pakistan had been created in the name of "Kalima Tayyabah".

He said that the British rulers intentionally promoted Hindus, but Muslims were denied their rightful share in all resources of the Subcontinent.

He said that 270 million Muslims lived in Hindustan and if they stand up, it would be a Dooms Day for India.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistan was incomplete without it. He said that Indian society was based on caste system, which would collapse very soon.

About Azak Kashmir, he said that promoting tourism and inviting investors to set up their industrial units there could make it a prosperous region. In this connection, he particularly mentioned textile and seafood business, and said that an Information Technology (IT) Park would also be established while no tax would be levied on the industrial investment. Special economic zone was also being established in AJK and the government would provide land for the industrial units, he added.

He said that Faisalabad had not only produced business and industrial tycoons but it had also produced excellent warriors.

Chairman Lyallpur Warriors Major (retd) Taseer Ikram also addressed the function while Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Mehmood Malik, Air Marshal (retd) Farhat H Khan, Minister for Higher education AJK Malik Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, other parliamentarians of AJK, local traders, army officials and families of martyred Jawans including Major Shahid Bashir Shaheed, Major Nisar Almas Shaheed, Captain Dr Bilal Khalil Shaheed and others were also present.