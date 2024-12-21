Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp at Spinwam North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Army organized a free medical camp at tehsil Spinwam of North Waziristan tribal district where over 291 people were examined and get free medicines on the advice of specialist doctors.

The teams of District Health Officer and DHQ were comprised on specialist doctors, technicians, LHV and health workers. During the free medical camp, over 145 children were also benefited, says a statement.

The experts doctors of gynecology, medical and children departments besides X-Rays, Ultrasound and laboratory test were conducted free of cost.

The area residents thanked Pakistan Army for the sucessfull free medical camp and termed it a great blessing.