Open Menu

Pakistan Army Organizes Free Medical Camp In Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Army as a public service gesture has organized a free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan District and provided essential medical care to hundreds of residents, including women and children.

A range of medical services, including First Aid, ECG, vaccination and medicines were provided free of charge at the camp, the PRV reported on Monday.

The Army's medical team, comprising experienced doctors and paramedics, worked tirelessly to treat patients and address their health concerns.

The local community expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the camp, which, they said, was a much-needed initiative in the area.

"We are thankful to the Pakistan Army for providing us with free medical treatment," said a local resident. "This camp has been a blessing for our community."

The Pakistan Army's efforts to provide medical aid to the underserved population of Rahim Yar Khan demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of the citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rahim Yar Khan Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

3 hours ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

4 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

5 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

5 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

6 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan