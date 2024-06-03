Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Army as a public service gesture has organized a free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan District and provided essential medical care to hundreds of residents, including women and children.

A range of medical services, including First Aid, ECG, vaccination and medicines were provided free of charge at the camp, the PRV reported on Monday.

The Army's medical team, comprising experienced doctors and paramedics, worked tirelessly to treat patients and address their health concerns.

The local community expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the camp, which, they said, was a much-needed initiative in the area.

"We are thankful to the Pakistan Army for providing us with free medical treatment," said a local resident. "This camp has been a blessing for our community."

The Pakistan Army's efforts to provide medical aid to the underserved population of Rahim Yar Khan demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of the citizens.