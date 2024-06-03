Pakistan Army Organizes Free Medical Camp In Rahim Yar Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Army as a public service gesture has organized a free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan District and provided essential medical care to hundreds of residents, including women and children.
A range of medical services, including First Aid, ECG, vaccination and medicines were provided free of charge at the camp, the PRV reported on Monday.
The Army's medical team, comprising experienced doctors and paramedics, worked tirelessly to treat patients and address their health concerns.
The local community expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the camp, which, they said, was a much-needed initiative in the area.
"We are thankful to the Pakistan Army for providing us with free medical treatment," said a local resident. "This camp has been a blessing for our community."
The Pakistan Army's efforts to provide medical aid to the underserved population of Rahim Yar Khan demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of the citizens.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh Police seize illegal liquor, arrest suspect6 minutes ago
-
Three brick kiln owners booked6 minutes ago
-
LESCO deploys additional staff during heat wave6 minutes ago
-
College teachers elect new central body36 minutes ago
-
Zero load-shedding being observed in IESCO36 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for justice in Nazir Masih's death case36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest father, son on killing daughter over marriage issue46 minutes ago
-
BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris56 minutes ago
-
Businessmen forum leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products56 minutes ago
-
World Bicycle Day celebrated in Pakistan with focus on sustainable transportation56 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama56 minutes ago
-
Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project1 hour ago