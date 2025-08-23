Pakistan Army Organizes Free Medical Camp In Haripur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Army on Saturday organized a free medical camp at Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary school, located on GT Road Haripur, to provide health facilities to the local population.
The camp commenced at 11:30 a.m., where a team of specialist doctors conducted medical check-ups of patients and provided free medicines.
The initiative aimed to ensure healthcare support to the underprivileged and those in need of medical assistance.
A large number of people from different areas of Haripur participated in the camp and availed themselves of the free medical services. Locals appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army for extending healthcare facilities at their doorstep and expressed gratitude for arranging such welfare-oriented programs.
