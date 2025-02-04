Open Menu

Pakistan Army Organizes Sports Gala For University Students

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan Army organizes sports gala for university students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Army on Tuesday organized a sports gala here for students from various universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of students, both male and female, actively participated in the event, showcasing their talents in multiple sports competitions.

The gala featured a variety of sports, including archery, tug-of-war, badminton, cricket, football, 100m and 400m races, 9mm shooting, air gun shooting, and musical chairs.

The event provided students with an opportunity to engage in healthy physical activities in a competitive yet enjoyable environment.

The local brigade commander, who attended as the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the event, calling it a wonderful opportunity to participate in sports in a well-organized and secure setting.

They praised the successful execution of the sports gala, highlighting how such events contribute to positive thinking, teamwork, and personal development.

They emphasized that alongside academics, such activities play a vital role in shaping a balanced and healthy lifestyle for the youth.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

44 minutes ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

53 minutes ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

1 hour ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

1 hour ago
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

2 hours ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

3 hours ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan