Pakistan Army Organizes Sports Gala For University Students
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Army on Tuesday organized a sports gala here for students from various universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A large number of students, both male and female, actively participated in the event, showcasing their talents in multiple sports competitions.
The gala featured a variety of sports, including archery, tug-of-war, badminton, cricket, football, 100m and 400m races, 9mm shooting, air gun shooting, and musical chairs.
The event provided students with an opportunity to engage in healthy physical activities in a competitive yet enjoyable environment.
The local brigade commander, who attended as the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners.
Speaking on the occasion, students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the event, calling it a wonderful opportunity to participate in sports in a well-organized and secure setting.
They praised the successful execution of the sports gala, highlighting how such events contribute to positive thinking, teamwork, and personal development.
They emphasized that alongside academics, such activities play a vital role in shaping a balanced and healthy lifestyle for the youth.
APP/adi
