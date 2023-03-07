Pakistan Army in the journey of development and prosperity in Gwadar had played its key role in making it an economic hub which would not only provide ample employment opportunities to the local people but would also reduce poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army in the journey of development and prosperity in Gwadar had played its key role in making it an economic hub which would not only provide ample employment opportunities to the local people but would also reduce poverty.

After these efforts, Gwadar would be on the path of rapid development as the government of Pakistan, with the help of Pakistan Army, worked on numerous infrastructure projects in Gwadar, notably the Makran Coastal Highway, the Gwadar Ratu Dero Motorway M-8, the delivery system by NLC, water treatment plants, power generation projects and Gwadar cricket Stadium.

The most important of these projects is the CPEC project which will prove to be a game changer for the economic development of Pakistan.

Gwadar was also moving towards improvement in the education sector. In this regard, Gwadar Institute of Technology, Bahria Model school and College and Gwadar Army Public School have been established.

The construction and development of Gwadar Hospital was an important milestone in the health sector. Along with this, the organization of free medical camps for the local people and the focus on a drug-free society was underway.