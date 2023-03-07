UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Played Key Role In Gwadar's Development, Prosperity

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Pakistan Army played key role in Gwadar's development, prosperity

Pakistan Army in the journey of development and prosperity in Gwadar had played its key role in making it an economic hub which would not only provide ample employment opportunities to the local people but would also reduce poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army in the journey of development and prosperity in Gwadar had played its key role in making it an economic hub which would not only provide ample employment opportunities to the local people but would also reduce poverty.

After these efforts, Gwadar would be on the path of rapid development as the government of Pakistan, with the help of Pakistan Army, worked on numerous infrastructure projects in Gwadar, notably the Makran Coastal Highway, the Gwadar Ratu Dero Motorway M-8, the delivery system by NLC, water treatment plants, power generation projects and Gwadar cricket Stadium.

The most important of these projects is the CPEC project which will prove to be a game changer for the economic development of Pakistan.

Gwadar was also moving towards improvement in the education sector. In this regard, Gwadar Institute of Technology, Bahria Model school and College and Gwadar Army Public School have been established.

The construction and development of Gwadar Hospital was an important milestone in the health sector. Along with this, the organization of free medical camps for the local people and the focus on a drug-free society was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Army Technology Education Water Motorway CPEC Gwadar Hub Government Employment

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

33 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

35 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

35 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

14 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.