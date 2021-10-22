Pakistan Army prepared to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan Army was prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds.

The Army Chief visited Bahawalpur and witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali (KPT), said an ISPR news release here received.

Interacting with the troops, the COAS emphasized on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of our adversaries.

The mechanized troops demonstrated battle drills involved in the operational cycle of the formation including offensive maneuvers.

The COAS also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems at KPT ranges. It included integrated firepower display of various components including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, ATGMs duly supported by Pakistan Air Force and combat aviation.

The COAS appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.