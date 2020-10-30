Pakistan Army presents 31 guns salute on Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :With the rise of dawn beginning the day of Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) on Friday, Pakistan Army presented 31 Guns Salute to pay reverence and homage to the Holy Prophet (SAW) in the Federal capital.

On two separate occasions, 21 Gun Salute was paid at Quetta whereas 21 Gun Salute at Peshawar on Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW).

The soldiers chanted slogans of Allah Ho Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) and Pakistan Zindabad.