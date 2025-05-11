Pakistan Army Proved It's Pride: Aleem Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Army has raised the nation's head with pride by crushing the enemy's arrogance.
He said once again, we have stood successful in the battle of truth and falsehood. Congratulations to the entire nation on today's glorious and great victory, said a press release.
President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan said that today is the day to recall sayings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal regarding the victory for the Muslims against the enemy which we have done a hundred times in the history.
Aleem Khan said that we all pay tributes to the Pakistani Army and the Air Force, who have demonstrated their capabilities to the whole world by proving their superiority in the skies.
The minister further said that Pakistan has also proven to be a responsible state in war and the excellent strategy of the military leadership has yielded excellent results and victory was destined for Pakistan.
