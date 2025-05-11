Open Menu

Pakistan Army Proved It's Pride: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan army proved it's pride: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Army has raised the nation's head with pride by crushing the enemy's arrogance.

He said once again, we have stood successful in the battle of truth and falsehood. Congratulations to the entire nation on today's glorious and great victory, said a press release.

President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan said that today is the day to recall sayings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal regarding the victory for the Muslims against the enemy which we have done a hundred times in the history.

Aleem Khan said that we all pay tributes to the Pakistani Army and the Air Force, who have demonstrated their capabilities to the whole world by proving their superiority in the skies.

The minister further said that Pakistan has also proven to be a responsible state in war and the excellent strategy of the military leadership has yielded excellent results and victory was destined for Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan