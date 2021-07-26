UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Provides Refuge, Safe Passage To 46 ANA Soldiers: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Army provides refuge, safe passage to 46 ANA soldiers: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army on Monday provided refuge and safe passage to 46 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and Border Police including five officers, unable to hold their military posts along Pak - Afghan International Border, due to evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

The assistance was made after ANA's local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested Pakistan Army as they were unable to hold their military posts, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Pakistan Army contacted Afghan authorities for information and necessary formalities whereas these Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu Sector, Chitral late last night, it added.

The ISPR statement further said that after contact with Afghan authorities and necessary military procedures, 46 soldiers including five officers were given refuge and safe passage into Pakistan.

The Afghan soldiers, it said have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms. "These soldiers including officers will be returned to Afghan government authorities in a dignified manner after due process," it said.

It also underlined that on July 1, 2021, that 35 Afghan soldiers had also requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage due to inability to hold their military post along Pak- Afghan International Border.

They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government after due procedure, it added.

