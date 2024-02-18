Pakistan Army Providing Quality Treatment Facilities To People Of KP
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Army has played a significant role in the provision of quality treatment facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after completing scores of hospital projects in different districts of the province.
Following a long wave of terrorism, the Pakistan Army has taken practical measures for the reconstruction of many hospitals besides improved facilities in the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a security official told APP.
He said that the reconstructed hospitals include Alizai Kurrum hospital, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali, Razmak Hospital Bazar Zakakhel Khyber, Mamound hospital Bajaur, Toikhola hospital South Waziristan, Darazanda hospital DIKhan and a 40-bed hospital at Dogar Kurrum comprising 9 male and two female doctors besides nine nurses.
He underlined that the Pakistan Army has also established 150-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghaleejo in 2018 equipped with the latest equipment,12 flats and eight houses for medical staff besides a new medical centre at Parachinar.
He stated that a hospital with 8 OPDs, a CRP counter, a dental unit, an emergency ward, a radiology centre, an IPD ward and treatment facilities for road accidents was setup at Mashti Mela in Orakzai
He said that besides the establishment of DHQ Hospital Mamadgut and common health centre Khudakhel in Mohmand and Sheikh Fatima Hospital for people of Sholum South Waziristan, the Pakistan Army has introduced Smart OPD at CMH Peshawar with easy access to doctors.
