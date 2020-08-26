Pakistan Army, Rangers relief teams actively engaged in rain affected areas

More than 70 relief and rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh were assisting civil administration in Karachi to provide relief to the people in rain induced flood hit areas with prompt attention towards shifting several belonging to Quaidabad and other close by areas through Army Engineer boats to safer places

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):More than 70 relief and rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh were assisting civil administration in Karachi to provide relief to the people in rain induced flood hit areas with prompt attention towards shifting several belonging to Quaidabad and other close by areas through Army Engineer boats to safer places.

According to an ISPR press release, due to heavy rains in Karachi, part of its current sixth monsoon spell, many of the localities got badly affected with situation getting aggravated due downpour in Kirthar Range leading to overflow of Lath and Thado dams in the suburbs causing severe flooding in Malir River bank, affecting many of the residential areas as well as causeways, bypass and main thoroughfares.

To address the situation Pak Army Engineers were said to had developed 200 m long and four feet high barrier, a makeshift arrangement to avoid flooding of M9 ensuring proper regulation of water.

Moreover, three different teams of Pakistan Army Engineers teams were deployed along Mehran drain to avert its spillover and ensure that K-Electric grid station may not be inundated.

Equal attention in this context was also paid towards protection of Saadi Town and Malir Cantonment, with relief and rescue teams actively engaged in shifting people to safer places and be provided with adequate shelter.

Immediate de-watering was ensured in flooded areas of Gulshan e Hadeed, DHA, Gizri, Keamari, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Saddar, Landhi, Airport area, University Road, Saadi Town, Quaidabad, Yousaf Goth, Gulistan e Jauhar and those around PAF - Faisal, PAF - Masroor.

Cooked meal was also said to be distributed by Pakistan Army jawans among the evacuated people belonging to worst hit areas of the metropolis.