Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrity: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur area of Bahawalpur.

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country against all odds.

He was interacting with troops while witnessing training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali, area of Bahawalpur.

The Army Chief emphasized on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of adversaries.

The mechanized troops demonstrated battle drills involved in the operational cycle of the formation including offensive manoeuvres.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems and appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation.