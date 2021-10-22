UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Ready To Defend Territorial Integrity: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:32 AM

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrity: COAS

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur area of Bahawalpur.

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country against all odds.

He was interacting with troops while witnessing training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali, area of Bahawalpur.

The Army Chief emphasized on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of adversaries.

The mechanized troops demonstrated battle drills involved in the operational cycle of the formation including offensive manoeuvres.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems and appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali All Weapon

Recent Stories

Draft law regarding fake news sent to cabinet: Faw ..

Draft law regarding fake news sent to cabinet: Fawad

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees No Signs of US Desire to Abandon Missi ..

Moscow Sees No Signs of US Desire to Abandon Missile Technology Control Regime O ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Thinks China Should Join Missile Technology ..

Moscow Thinks China Should Join Missile Technology Control Regime, Members Conse ..

6 minutes ago
 Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack: poli ..

Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack: police

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest pay ..

Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest payment

8 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare State of Emergency Due to Gas ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.