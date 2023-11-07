Pakistan Army rebuilds, functionalizes girls’ school in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Army has rebuilt and functionalized the Government Girls’ Primary School in the Kat Kot area of Tank district in South Waziristan, the district administration said on Tuesday.

After the restoration of peace in the area, the Pakistan Army took steps on an emergency basis for rehabilitation and reconstruction of schools in the area.

After the rehabilitation of the school, the Pakistan Army provided all the necessary facilities to students for their studies so that girl students from this far-flung area could add their share in national progress through their abilities and education.

Around 90 girl students were studying at Government Girls’ Primary School Kat Kot under the supervision of graduate teachers.

To encourage female students in their studies, the Pakistan Army has also provided free-of-charge books, school bags and stationery to them.

The area people were highly obliged to the Pakistan Army for rebuilding and functionalizing the girls’ school.