Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Pano Aaqil Announces Registration For Various Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Pano Aaqil announces registration for various posts

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Pano Aaqil on Tuesday announced that registration for various posts including Sipahi, Clerk, Cook, Sweeper and sanitary worker that would continue till November 15

NOHERFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Pano Aaqil on Tuesday announced that registration for various posts including Sipahi, Clerk, Cook, Sweeper and sanitary worker that would continue till November 15.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the Interested candidates with alteast matriculation, attaining age from 17 to 23 years age, with 5-6" height and Graduates aged 24 years license holders aged 25 years could register themselves.

Interested candidates were suggested to visit the Pak-Army Recruitment office Sangh Check Post Pano Aqel along with CNIC or B-Form, Domicile, Matric or Inter Mark sheet, school leaving certificate or Original certificate of Matric and four Passport size photographs.

The candidates can also contact for online registration Pakistan Army web site www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or mobile Numbers 03033573741-03151393947 or Phone No 0715805599 for further information.

