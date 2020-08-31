Pakistan Army recruitment team to visit Shaheed Benazirabad from Sept 1

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad Monday announced that recruitment team would visit the tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district from September 1 to 4, 2020

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad Monday announced that recruitment team would visit the tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district from September 1 to 4, 2020.

According to schedule the recruitment team would visit Town Committee Qazi Ahmed on September 1, 2020, Town Committee Sakrand September 2, Town Committee Daur September 3 and will remain at Municipal Committee Nawabshah on September 4, 2020.

Interested candidates having age 17 to 25 years, with minimum education matriculation, chest 78.83 cm, height 5ft, 6 inches shall visit along with original CNIC of self or father or (B-Form), Domicile, Permanent Residence Certificate, matriculation or intermediate mark sheet, school Leaving Certificate or original matriculation certificate and 4 passport size photographs, .