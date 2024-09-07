Pakistan Army Releases Song On Occasion Of Defense & Martyrs Day
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The song highlights the achievements of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Pakistan Army has released a song on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day.
The song highlights the achievements of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. It gives a special message to the young generation that they are the guarantee of the freedom of this country.
Earlier in the day, a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Air Force day was held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in Karachi today.
Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad (SI) Military placed floral wreath at the grave and offered prayers for high ranks of Rashid Minhas Shaheed.
A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented a salute at the grave of Shaheed Pilot Officer.
Rashid Minhas was born on 17th February 1951 in Karachi and embraced Shahadat on 20th August in 1971 while foiling enemy’s attempt to hijack warplane.
Recent Stories
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC
Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket
Kenya police probe school blaze that killed 17 boys
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
PCB official says domestic competitions not subservient to international assignm ..
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Visiting Papua New Guinea, pope says natural resources must benefit all
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
OPF set up PGFRC to assist returned Overseas Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC13 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered in Lakki Marwat19 minutes ago
-
IIUI seeks police help to counter unlawful protest19 minutes ago
-
Residents of Tehsil Lora file petition against illegal stone-crushing plants20 minutes ago
-
Narcotics seized, 2 drug-pushers arrested20 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 33 terrorists across Punjab20 minutes ago
-
ICT Police reunites four missing children with families30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to take all parties on board for addressing challenges40 minutes ago
-
Bus operators filling cases in spite of free shuttle service to new terminal: Sharjeel1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt committed to people's welfare: minister1 hour ago
-
Distribution of Kissan Card begins in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Drizzle predicted for Karachi1 hour ago