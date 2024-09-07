Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Pakistan Army has released a song on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day.

The song highlights the achievements of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. It gives a special message to the young generation that they are the guarantee of the freedom of this country.

Earlier in the day, a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Air Force day was held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in Karachi today.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad (SI) Military placed floral wreath at the grave and offered prayers for high ranks of Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented a salute at the grave of Shaheed Pilot Officer.

Rashid Minhas was born on 17th February 1951 in Karachi and embraced Shahadat on 20th August in 1971 while foiling enemy’s attempt to hijack warplane.