Pakistan Army Relief Efforts Continue With All Out Support In Flood-hit Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:22 PM

The relief and rescue efforts of Pakistan Army on Monday were continued with all out support in flood-hit areas of Karachi as Pakistan Army Engineers cleared Gizri Underpass

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The relief and rescue efforts of Pakistan Army on Monday were continued with all out support in flood-hit areas of Karachi as Pakistan Army Engineers cleared Gizri Underpass.

In last two days KPT, Civic Centre , Mohsin Bhopali and Golimar underpass were cleared for traffic, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

However, de-watering at multiple locations is continued to ensure civic facilities.

Army mobile Recovery vehicles deployed at various choke points were shifting faulty vehicles to aside to keep flow of traffic, it added.

Around 32 emergency medical and 56 relief camps are working in coordination with civil administration and helping people in distress in various parts of Karachi whereas

cooked meals are being provided to stranded people in flood hit areas.

As many as 3 Army field medical facilities were established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi town providing immediate emergency medical care to flood victims, the press release said.

