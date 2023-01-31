UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Rescue Efforts Continue At Tanda Dam; Five Students Rescued

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Pakistan Army rescue efforts continue at Tanda Dam; five students rescued

The rescue and relief operation of the Pakistan Army was underway at Tanda Dam on Tuesday as the troops along with Rescue 1122 and civil administration were working constantly day and night to search for one missing person amid casualties rising to 51

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The rescue and relief operation of the Pakistan Army was underway at Tanda Dam on Tuesday as the troops along with Rescue 1122 and civil administration were working constantly day and night to search for one missing person amid casualties rising to 51.

Meanwhile, five students were recovered alive in the process.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release, after 72 hours of effort, the army rescued five students alive from Tanda Dam, while Pakistan Army's engineers and divers of the Special Services Group (SSG) recovered 51 deceased students and teachers from the said location.

More Stories From Pakistan

