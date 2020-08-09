UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Rescue, Relief Activities Continue In Hill Torrent Affected Dadu Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan Army rescue, relief activities continue in hill torrent affected Dadu areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The overwhelming rainfall and hill torrents had wrecked havoc in the areas of Dadu district where Pakistan Army troops were busy in relief and rescue efforts to help affectees of recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam.

Army Engineer boats were rescuing stranded people to safer places, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Moreover, medical camps were also established there for providing necessary medical care.

Pakistan Army troops were also providing hot meal being served to these affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood ISPR Dam Dadu

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

11 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

11 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.