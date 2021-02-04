UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Rescues Ailing Polish Climber From K2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:52 PM

Pakistan Army rescues ailing Polish climber from K2

Pakistan Army has airlifted an ailing Polish mountaineer from K2 base camp to Skardu, abruptly ending his expedition owing to a disease

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army has airlifted an ailing Polish mountaineer from K2 base camp to Skardu, abruptly ending his expedition owing to a disease.

An Army Aviation helicopter evacuated the 28-year-old Polish female Climber Magdalena Gorzkowska from the world's second-tallest mountain to Skardu.

The climber was shifted to base camp due to the complain of severe pain in stomach and vomiting.

Magdalena Gorzkowska accomplishments in mountaineering include ascents of Mont Blanc, Aconcagua, Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest (as the youngest Polish female) and Makalu (first Polish female without supplemental oxygen).

Twenty-six international climbers are attempting to scale K2 by Friday.

