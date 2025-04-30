Open Menu

Pakistan Army Retaliates Strongly To Indian Aggression, Destroys An Indian Checkpost Along The LoC

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Army retaliates strongly to Indian aggression, destroys an Indian checkpost along the LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pakistani security forces delivered a robust response to India's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), destroying an Indian checkpost after late-night aggression on April 29-30, military sources confirmed.

According to security officials, Indian troops breached the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked small arms fire in the Kiani and Mandal sectors. The Pakistan Army retaliated with precision, neutralizing the threat and silencing Indian forces.

Security sources reported that Pakistan's retaliatory strikes effectively destroyed several enemy bunkers, including the Chakputra post in occupied Kashmir.

The swift and measured action demonstrated Pakistan's operational readiness in the face of aggression.

Earlier, India evacuated border areas in occupied Kashmir amid escalating tensions while maintaining its oppressive crackdown on Kashmiri Muslims. Security sources warned that such provocative actions reveal New Delhi's destabilizing war-mongering posture.

Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country's sovereignty and integrity at all times, according to security sources.

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

4 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

4 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 day ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan