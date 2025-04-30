- Home
Pakistan Army Retaliates Strongly To Indian Aggression, Destroys An Indian Checkpost Along The LoC
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pakistani security forces delivered a robust response to India's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), destroying an Indian checkpost after late-night aggression on April 29-30, military sources confirmed.
According to security officials, Indian troops breached the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked small arms fire in the Kiani and Mandal sectors. The Pakistan Army retaliated with precision, neutralizing the threat and silencing Indian forces.
Security sources reported that Pakistan's retaliatory strikes effectively destroyed several enemy bunkers, including the Chakputra post in occupied Kashmir.
The swift and measured action demonstrated Pakistan's operational readiness in the face of aggression.
Earlier, India evacuated border areas in occupied Kashmir amid escalating tensions while maintaining its oppressive crackdown on Kashmiri Muslims. Security sources warned that such provocative actions reveal New Delhi's destabilizing war-mongering posture.
Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country's sovereignty and integrity at all times, according to security sources.
