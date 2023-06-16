(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army has secured second position in International Pace Sticking Competition 2023 while rendering exemplary performance at Royal Military academy Sandhurst, UK.

The annual Pace Sticking competition held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst was aimed to test the quality of mixed drills that had come to close in the UK.

A total of 16 countries participated in the Competition where five drill sergeants from Pakistan Army participated in the closing ceremony, the official sources told APP.

The Pakistan Army enjoyed a unique position in terms of discipline and military drill. It had won the second position in the competition where it participated in International Pace Sticking Competitions for the first time in 2018.

So far Pakistan Army has won the first position for consecutive three years of 2018, 2019 and 2020, while in the year 2022 and 2023, the Pakistan Army team has managed to get the second position.

In the year 2021, the competition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

However, during the 2023 competition, Havaldar Nauman of Pakistan Army was honoured as the best individual drill sergeant.

The performance of Pakistan Military Academy's famous drill squad was loved and highly appreciated by the British audience.