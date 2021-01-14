Pakistan Army Sepoy embraces martyrdom amid Indian Forces LoC violation: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A Sepoy of Pakistan Army Thursday embraced martyrdom amid bravely fighting back Indian Forces' unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian troops had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Dewa Sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief press statement.

The Pakistan army troops had responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material, it said.

In an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation, it added.