Pakistan Army Sets Up 27 Heatstroke Relief Centres In Heatwave-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Pakistan Army has established 27 heatstroke relief centres in areas across the country facing searing heatwave particularly the desert belt of Thar and Cholistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army has established 27 heatstroke relief centres in areas across the country facing searing heatwave particularly the desert belt of Thar and Cholistan.

The heatstroke relief centres were established on the special direction of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in Thar, Cholistan, and areas of Sindh namely across Karachi, Hyderabad, Gadra, MirpurKhas, Badin, Dadu and Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here on Saturday.

The heatstroke relief centres have also been established in other urban centres in Punjab where necessary medical care was being provided by Pakistan Army doctors and paramedics to ease lives of common people.

All necessary medical facilities and medicines have been provided at these centers where patients suffering from dehydration and gastroenteritis were being treated, it said.

