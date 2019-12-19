Pakistan Army shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure, aggression: DG ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor has on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.

Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB.

Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression."