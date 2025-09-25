Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that the Pakistan Army, with the prayers of Pakistani mothers and the support of the nation, has crushed India’s arrogance

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with "Operation Bunyan Marsus" here Thursday, Barrister Saif said India believed it could defeat Pakistan, but by the grace of Allah, the enemy was handed such a defeat that it will remember for a lifetime.

“The victory of our armed forces is the victory of the entire nation, and for this we must thank Allah Almighty,” he remarked. He further emphasized that nations are not built by airplanes or skyscrapers but through the spirit and support of their people.

He urged the youth to remain vigilant in the era of fifth-generation warfare, which seeks to instill hatred in people’s hearts against their own country. “Your hearts should carry the colors of the Pakistani flag. As long as this spirit lives within us, the enemy will never forget the strength of Pakistan,” Barrister Saif said.

The adviser also highlighted that Pakistan’s progress is only possible with public support and national unity. “Your energy has earned Pakistan recognition around the world. When you raise the national flag, you become the bright future of this country,” he added.

