Pakistan Army shoots down 11th Indian spying quadcopter along LOC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Wednesday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

It was 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army during teh current year, which had intruded around 500 meters on Pakistan's side of the the LOC, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.