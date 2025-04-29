Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter on LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Army on Tuesday shot down another Indian quadcopter on the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan Army, earlier in the day, had shot down an Indian quadcopter, in a single day it had shot down two Indian quadcopters, security sources said.

The Indian quadcopter Phantom-4, spying in Pakistani territory was shot down in the Satwal sector of the LoC.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Army shot down another quadcopter of the Indian 5 Assam Regiment in the Manawar sector of Bhimber.

Defense experts opined that the irresponsible actions by the Indian Army had led to further fuelled tensions.

Defense experts pointed out that this incident was a clear testament to the professionalism, defensive preparedness and vigilance of the Pakistan Army

Such actions by the enemy were deliberate attempts to sabotage regional peace, Defense experts said adding the Pakistan Army was always ready to give a befitting and effective response to any kind of aggression.