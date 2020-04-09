UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian quadcopter violating the airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian quadcopter violating the airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control.

"In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan's territory for conducting surveillance.

This blatant act was aggressively responded by Pakistan Army troops and (the quadcopter) was shot down," Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian Army was persistently violating the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, it added.

"Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between the two countries and reflect Indian Army's consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army ISPR Agreement

Recent Stories

'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: me ..

2 minutes ago

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

2 minutes ago

UN delivers 90 tons of COVID-19 aid to Venezuela

15 seconds ago

Fire at Moscow retirement home kills four

16 seconds ago

Canadian, UK Foreign Ministers Discuss Free Flow o ..

18 seconds ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oman Rises by 38 ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.