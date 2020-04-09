Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian quadcopter violating the airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian quadcopter violating the airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control.

"In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan's territory for conducting surveillance.

This blatant act was aggressively responded by Pakistan Army troops and (the quadcopter) was shot down," Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian Army was persistently violating the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, it added.

"Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between the two countries and reflect Indian Army's consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003."