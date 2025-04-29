Open Menu

Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter Near LoC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter that violated the country's airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) and successfully thwarted an attempted act of aerial surveillance, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the incident took place in the Manawar Sector of Bhimber district, where the Indian military attempted to use a quadcopter for reconnaissance purposes.

Pakistan Army promptly responded and downed the drone before it could complete its mission.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions along the LoC, where such violations have been reported in the past, often leading to military responses from both sides.

The security officials said, “This act reflects the high level of alertness, professional skill, and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army,”.

They further emphasized that the armed forces remain fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any form of aggression from the enemy.

“The entire nation stands united with its military and is ready to support a strong response on all fronts,” they added.

