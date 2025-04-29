Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter Near LoC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Sources say incident took place in Manawar Sector of Bhimber district, where Indian military attempted to use a quadcopter for reconnaissance purposes
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2025) Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter that violated the country's airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) and successfully thwarted an attempted act of aerial surveillance, the sources said on Tuesday.
The sources said that the incident took place in the Manawar Sector of Bhimber district, where the Indian military attempted to use a quadcopter for reconnaissance purposes.
Pakistan Army promptly responded and downed the drone before it could complete its mission.
The incident comes amid ongoing tensions along the LoC, where such violations have been reported in the past, often leading to military responses from both sides.
The security officials said, “This act reflects the high level of alertness, professional skill, and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army,”.
They further emphasized that the armed forces remain fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any form of aggression from the enemy.
“The entire nation stands united with its military and is ready to support a strong response on all fronts,” they added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC3 minutes ago
-
Debate competition held3 minutes ago
-
Clash between peace committee, unknown assailants leaves one dead, three injured13 minutes ago
-
"Youth Women Open Court" organized in collaboration with SRSP33 minutes ago
-
RSP visits remote areas to promote spots activities33 minutes ago
-
Municipal workers to strike on April 30 across KP33 minutes ago
-
Chinese medical companies invited to set up manufacturing units in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
First Hajj flight,carrying 150 pilgrims,departs from Lahore Airport2 hours ago
-
Religious minister urges pilgrims to follow Saudi Arabian laws during Hajj2 hours ago
-
Indian authorities demolish Kashmiris’ homes to break their freedom spirit.3 hours ago
-
Armed men open fire in Sukkur, 3 killed & 2 injured12 hours ago
-
Khuhro terms CCI decision about canals, victory of Bilawal's democratic efforts12 hours ago