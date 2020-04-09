UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter Spying LoC: ISP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:26 AM

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter spying LoC: ISP

ISPR says that Indian quadcopter was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace in Sankh sector.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) An Indian quadcopter was shoot down by Pakistan army here on Thursday.

The quadcopter violated the Pakistani airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, “In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

It further said: “This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003,” .

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

12 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

12 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.