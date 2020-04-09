Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter spying LoC: ISP

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says that Indian quadcopter was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace in Sankh sector.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) An Indian quadcopter was shoot down by Pakistan army here on Thursday.

The quadcopter violated the Pakistani airspace in Sankh Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, “In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

It further said: “This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003,” .