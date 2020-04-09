UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Shot Down Indian Quacopter Violating Airspace: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan Army shot down Indian quacopter violating airspace: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian Quadcopter violating airspace in Sankh Sector along the line of control (LOC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian Quadcopter violating airspace in Sankh Sector along the line of control (LOC).

"In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan's territory for conducting surveillance.

This blatant act was aggressively responded by Pakistan Army troops and was shot down," said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It added that Indian Army was persistently violating the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

"Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army's consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Line Of Control ISPR Agreement

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronav ..

13 minutes ago

Oman announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s reports 1,459 new coronavirus cases, ..

16 minutes ago

Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Y ..

3 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcas ..

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan to Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.