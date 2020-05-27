UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Shots Down Indian Spy Quadcopter In Rakhchikri Sector

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Rakhchikri sector

ISPR says the Indian spying quadcopter intruded 650 meters inside Pakistan which was shot down and captured by the troops.  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter, the Inter Service Public Relations said here on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said that Indian spying quadcopter was shot down in Rakhchikri sector along with Line of Control (LoC).

Taking to Twitter, ISPR wrote: “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC,”.

On May 26th, Indian army claimed that it had captured “Pakistani spy pigeon” and handed it over to police in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The pigeon was colored with a prominent pink patch and a tag on its leg was logged at the police station as a "suspected Pakistani spy", NDTV reported.

They said that the pigeon was being suspected of being part of an "espionage attempt from Pakistan" and that the matter was under investigation.

The pigeon, according to the local police, flew into a house of woman in Chadwal area of the Occupied Kashmir. The woman captured the pigeon and handed it over to the BSF. Later, it was handed over to police for further investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Army Police Police Station Twitter ISPR May Women Media From

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan demands action against Malik Riaz’s fa ..

10 minutes ago

SRTA: 30th June last day to avail of fine discount ..

13 minutes ago

Israel Allows Reopening of Cafes, Restaurants Amid ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Suggests Banning Facebook's Adver ..

30 minutes ago

France's GDP to Fall by 20% in Q2, 2020 to See Big ..

30 minutes ago

Support for Trump's Touted COVID-19 Drug Down as S ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.