Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Rakhchikri sector

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says the Indian spying quadcopter intruded 650 meters inside Pakistan which was shot down and captured by the troops.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter, the Inter Service Public Relations said here on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said that Indian spying quadcopter was shot down in Rakhchikri sector along with Line of Control (LoC).

Taking to Twitter, ISPR wrote: “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC,”.

On May 26th, Indian army claimed that it had captured “Pakistani spy pigeon” and handed it over to police in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The pigeon was colored with a prominent pink patch and a tag on its leg was logged at the police station as a "suspected Pakistani spy", NDTV reported.

They said that the pigeon was being suspected of being part of an "espionage attempt from Pakistan" and that the matter was under investigation.

The pigeon, according to the local police, flew into a house of woman in Chadwal area of the Occupied Kashmir. The woman captured the pigeon and handed it over to the BSF. Later, it was handed over to police for further investigation.