Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom near Turbat: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says a brave soldier Naik Aqeel Abbas has embraced martyrdom in cowardly act by the miscreants.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Terrorists have targeted Army troops near Turbat using small arms.

As a result of this cowardly act by the miscreants, a brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas embraced shahadat.

A large scale area sanitization operation by Frontier Corps Balochistan south to hunt the terrorists has been launched.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.