Pakistan Army Soldier Embraces Martyrdom After Indian Firing At LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:01 PM

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom after Indian firing at LoC

Sepoy Mukhtiar, 22, fought fearlessly and sacrificed his life for the motherland in Satwal sector at Line of Control.

SATWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Satwal sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

Sepoy Mukhtiar, 22, fought fearlessly and sacrificed his life for the motherland.

The ISPR said that Pakistan army gave befitting response, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.

The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned the Indian Charge d’affaires to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the LoC.

More Stories From Pakistan

