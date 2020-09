Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom amid firing from across Afghan border

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid firing from across Afghan border in Bajaur sector, on Pakistan Army Post along Pak-Afghan Border, late last night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid firing from across Afghan border in Bajaur sector, on Pakistan Army Post along Pak-Afghan Border, late last night.

Resultantly Sepoy Sabir Shah, aged 24 years embraced shahadat, said an ISPR media release.

It added that Pakistan was consistently raising the issue for border management on other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.